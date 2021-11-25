AP to reduce VAT on alcoholic beverages to bring parity with rates in Telangana

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Andhra Pradesh State Assembly on Thursday passed the Andhra Pradesh Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Andhra Pradesh Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to reduce VAT rates on alcoholic beverages.
Speaking on the occasion, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Finance Minister, said under the Andhra Pradesh Value Added Tax Act, 2005, liquor for human consumption is taxed presently at the rates ranging from 130 per cent to 190 per cent.
Stating that Telangana has reduced the VAT rate to a flat 70 per cent on all categories of liquor for human consumption during 2016, the Finance Minister said the government had decided to rationalise the rates of VAT on various categories of liquor with the neighbouring States and hence brought in Andhra Pradesh Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to reduce the VAT rates on alcoholic beverages.
Referring to the Andhra Pradesh Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Finance Minister said Goods and Services Tax provides for levy and collection of taxes on intra-State supply of goods and services by the State Government and the amendments were being made for checking tax evasion or to reduce the compliance burden of tax payers.
The Bill was tabled to amend Section 7 of Andhra Pradesh Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 to ensure levy of tax on activities or transactions involving supply of goods or services by any person, other than an individual, to its members or constituents or vice-versa, for cash, deferred payment or other valuable consideration.
The Minister said the Bill intended to amend Section 16 of the Act to provide that input tax credit on invoice or debit note may be availed only when the details of such invoice or debit note has been furnished by the supplier in the statement of outward supplies and such details have been communicated to the recipient of such invoice or debit note.
Another amendment was in Section 35 and Section 44 of the Act to remove the mandatory requirement of getting annual accounts audited and the reconciliation statement submitted by specified professional and to remove the mandatory requirement of furnishing a reconciliation statement duly audited by specified professional and to provide for filing of the annual return on self-certification basis.
The Bill passes today amended Section 50 of Act to charge interest on net cash liability retrospectively, the minister said and added that the amendment of Section 74 was to make seizure and confiscation of goods and conveyances in transit a separate proceeding from the recovery of tax, according to a release.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...