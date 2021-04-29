Apollo Diagnostics launches ‘drive through’ RT-PCR test

Apollo Diagnostics, an arm of Apollo Health & Lifestyle Pvt Ltd, has launched a‘drive through’ RT-PCR testing facility for Covid-19.

The facility was opened at the Jubilee Hills Public School, Jubilee Hills, here on Thursday. The complete process of registration and payment for testing is contact-free.

The facility is fully equipped for the testing, and has the capacity to manage up to 250 patients per day.

The surge in Covid cases has led to citizens scouting for RT-PCR testing centers; however, these centers either offer tests at specific timings or are too crowded.

“To help mitigate and ensure testing with ease, Apollo Diagnostics launched this innovative drive through testing at the Jubilee Hills Public School, and more such centers are in the pipeline to be set up at various locations in the city,” said Vishwajit Reddy Konda, Strategy & New Initiatives, Operations, Apollo Diagnostics.

Those desiring to undergo RT-PCR test have to follow an easy and safe five-step procedure, including scanning the QR code to receive a token number on their mobile, online payment, and providing a sample to a phlebotomist.

A message with details and digital invoice will be received on the mobile, and reports will be delivered within a time frame of 48-72 hours.

Carrying of the necessary identification documents, as specified by the government (PAN Card or Aadhaar Card), is mandatory.