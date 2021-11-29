Are rapid tests, self-test kits effective to detect Omicron?

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
Testing of the infection caused by the mutated new variant of Coronavirus, Omicron, is keeping health authorities and diagnostics players on the edge.
There remains some uncertainty on the effectiveness of the Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) and home-testing /self-test kits against Omicron. The World Health Organization (WHO), while confirming the effectiveness of the Gold Standard PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests in detecting the infections caused by Omicron, clarified that “studies are ongoing to determine whether there is any impact on other types of tests, including rapid antigen detection tests”.
Speaking to BusinessLine, Dr Arjun Dang, CEO, Dr Dangs Labs, suggests use of multi-gene kits over those kits that target the specific spike protein that has the mutations.
“What is abundantly clear is that S-gene has changed drastically from what it was originally. The kits that are being used to detect the infection should not target the S-gene, instead they should be targeting alternate gene, E-gene or N-gene,” he said, adding that it is better to use kits that are ICMR-approved and are multi-gene in approach.
In India, the Centre has so far not issued revised testing guidelines on Omicron. Authorities in various States are continuing to use RATs, assuming the kits are able to detect the infection, since “there is no advisory from the Centre to suggest otherwise”, said a government source.
As observed in the previous waves, States, civic authorities and institutions usually use Rapid Antigen Tests to detect Covid infection for people crossing State borders, entering the city through train, air or road travel and in gatherings. Organisations use it as an added safety protocol to contain the spread of the infection.
With no clear indication on the effectiveness of the tests, health administrators are worried on tracking and testing Omicron cases, if it surfaces in the country.
India’s diagnostic start-up, Mylab Discovery Solutions, claimed that Omicron would have no impact on detection efficacy of its RT-PCR (PathoDetect), rapid antigen (PathoCatch), and self-testing kits (CoviSelf). The start-up, with investments from Adar Poonawalla of Serum Institute, among others, said its tests were able to detect 12 major variants.
Multinational company Abbott said its rapid and PCR tests could detect the virus and the new variant. “While the Omicron variant contains mutations to the spike protein, Abbott’s rapid and PCR tests do not rely on the spike proteins to detect the virus.” Currently, Abbott makes over 100 million Covid rapid and PCR tests a month to meet global demand.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
How leaders, managers and team members can raise their games to meet the challenges of the new age of working
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...