President Droupadi Murmu, on Thursday night, assigned Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda the additional charge of Agriculture Minister after the resignation of Narendra Singh Tomar from the Union Cabinet following his election as an MLA in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

Simultaneously, four other appointments were made in the Union Cabinet following the resignation of Food Processing and Water Development Minister Prahlad Singh Patel and Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh Saruta. They resigned following their election to MP and Chhattisgarh Assemblies, respectively.

Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State, was assigned the charge of the Minister of State in Ministry of Food Processing Industries, in addition to her existing portfolio.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State, was assigned the charge of the Minister of State in Ministry of Jal Shakti, in addition to his existing portfolios.

Bharti Pravin Pawar, Minister of State, was assigned the charge of the Minister of State in Ministry of Tribal Affairs, in addition to her existing portfolio.