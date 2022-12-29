The Army is now offering the first 3D printed houses for soldiers at Ahmedabad Cantt, which are not only cheap but can be constructed in less time as well.

On Wednesday, the dwelling unit, with a ground floor plus one configuration, was inaugurated for soldiers at the Ahemdabad Cantt. It has been constructed by the Military Engineering Services (MES) in collaboration with MiCoB Pvt Ltd, incorporating the latest 3D rapid construction technology, the Army said.

“Construction work of the dwelling unit measuring 71 sq m with garage space was completed in just 12 weeks by utilising the 3D-printed foundation, walls, and slabs. The disaster-resilient structures comply with Zone-3 earthquake specifications and green building norms,” the Army explained the advantages of the new technology.

The Army stated that the 3D-printed houses are symbolic of the modern-day rapid construction efforts to cater for the growing accommodation requirements of the Armed Forces personnel. This structure also stands testament to the commitment of the Indian Army in fostering the “Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.”

“The technique utilises a concrete 3D printer that accepts a computerised three-dimensional design and fabricates a 3-D structure in a layer-by-layer manner by extruding a specialised type of concrete specifically designed for the purpose,” the Army highlighted.

The Ahmedabad-based Golden Katar Division of the Indian Army has been instrumental in pursuing the project with manifold applications, even in operations.

Army units have already dovetailed 3D printing technology in the construction of pre-cast permanent defences and overhead protection meant for operations. These structures, said the Army, are currently being validated over a period of one year and can be seen being incorporated in all terrains, the most recent being in the UT of Ladakh.

Earlier, the MES had constructed a first-of-its kind runway controller hut at Pune Air Force Station. MiCoB Pvt Ltd is also into the making of bunkers and other structures that have military as well as civil applications.