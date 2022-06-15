Karnataka: As BJP dominates MLC polls, will it be easier now for them to pass pending Bills?

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) has already called victory on one seat in the biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council from two graduates’ and two teachers’ constituencies, whose counting is underway. With one more victory, the BJP will achieve a clear majority in the upper house, which will make it easier for them to pass bills in the upper house, here on.

Basavaraj Horatti, the BJP candidate in the election to Legislative Council from Karnataka West teachers’ constituency, has emerged victorious for the record eighth time. The 74 year old politician had joined BJP from Janata Dal Secular JD(S), just last month.

Clear majority crucial

The ruling party will now need one more win to achieve a clear majority. It aims to win at least two more seats and has fielded a candidate in all the four constituencies. While Horatti was fielded for West teachers’ constituency, Arun Shahpur is for N-W Teachers’ constituency, former MLC M V Ravishankar is for the South Graduates’ constituency, and Nirani Hanamant Rudrappa is for N-W Graduates constituency.

It is crucial for the BJP to keep its majority in the 75-member upper house, which it recently won after four of its candidates were elected without opposition to seven MLC seats in the State last month.

The clear majority will make passing the bills easier for the ruling party. The controversial Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021 (anti-conversion bill) which Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai couldn’t introduce in the legislative council in the last session due to lack of majority could also be passed. Currently, the bill has been passed as an ordinance.