TN govt eases curbs in Chennai as Covid cases decline

Even as the number of new coronavirus cases in Chennai in the last 24 hours declined to less than 2,000 mark to 1,842 (after a gap of five days), the number of deaths due to the virus crossed the 1,000 mark to 1,033 after 37 patients died.

Since June 29, the number of daily infections in the city has been above 2,000 with the peak on June 30 being 2,393 cases. However, since then the number has been on the decline.

On the contrary, the number of deaths has been on the rise with an addition of 226 in the last one week.

Coronavirus infection in Chennai

Date New cases Total deaths July 4 1,842 1,033 July 3 2,082 996 July 2 2,027 964 July 1 2,182 929 June 30 2,393 888 June 29 2,167 846 June 28 1,992 809

The total number of infections in the State increased to 1,07,001. However, after 2,214 covid-19 patients discharged today, the number of active cases was 44,956.

On Saturday, 36,164 samples were tested.

Meanwhile, the State government has extended the complete lockdown till July 12 in Madurai Corporation limits and a few other areas in the district. This follows a significant increase in the number of infections in the last few days to a peak of 352 in the last 24 hours.

Chengalpattu (215 cases today), Thiruvallur (251), Ramanathapuram (149), Thiruvanamalai (173), Virudunagar (100) and Ranipet (104) districts witnessed spike in infections in the last 24 hours. The rest of the new infections was distributed among other districts, including Kancheepuram (134), Trichy (83) and Vellore (85).

In Chennai, the State government has relaxed the lockdown from July 6. Parcel service will be offered by restaurants from 6 am to 9 pm and tea shops can be open from 6 am to 6 pm.

Vegetables/provision shops will be allowed to operate from 6 am to 6 pm. Showrooms outside malls from 10 am to 6 pm, says a government press release.