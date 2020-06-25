As samples pile up, Telangana pauses Covid-19 testing

After increasing the tests for Covid-19 from a mere 300-500 tests to 3,000, the Telangana Government has decided to put a pause on tests in the special drive launched a week ago as samples have piled up in the labs.

A significant increase in tests in the last one week resulted in sharp raise in number of Covid-19 positive cases. About 35-40 per cent of all the 10,000 positive cases so far were reported in the last one week, giving strength to the critics that blamed the State government for not testing more samples.

“We have collected over 36,000 samples in the last 10 days. Results of tests for 8,253 samples are still awaited from different labs. It is difficult to store more samples,” the Health Department has said in a statement.

On hold

“We have decided to put a hold on the sample collection from the special drive for two days as it will be difficult to store any additional samples.

However, samples will be continued to be collected from the patients that visit the hospitals,” it said.

Telangana, which is among the low-testing States, had finally decided to increase the testing after drawing a flak from critics. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had announced that 50,000 tests would be done in 30 constituencies in around Hyderabad.