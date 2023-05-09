With only a day left for the Assembly polls in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has penned an open letter, urging the citizens of the state to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on May 10 “to make Karnataka the Number 1 state.”

PM Modi, in the past few months has made numerous visits to the state and held multiple rallies, in an effort to bring the party back to power in the state. BJP aims to win 150 seats, as it wants to have a stronghold in the state given that Karnataka is the only state in the south where it is in power.

As the campaigning ends in the state, PM Modi in an open letter has made a strong pitch for the party. “We want to make Karnataka the Number 1 in investment, industry, and innovation. We want to make Karnataka the Number 1 in Education, Employment, and Entrepreneurship,” he wrote.

He further said that the BJP government will continue to work to create next-gen urban infrastructure across Karnataka, modernise transport, raise the quality of life in rural and urban areas, and create new opportunities for women and youth.

The PM also said that the party is working to empower the farmers with a Beej se Bazar Tak vision. Through new irrigation projects, expansion of storage facilities, increasing ethanol blending, usage of nano urea, and modern technology such as drones.

“India is the fifth largest economy. Our next aim is to reach the top three. This is possible only when Karnataka rapidly grows to become a $1 trillion economy. You have witnessed the work of Double Engine BJP government over the last 3.5 years, Our decisive, focused and futuristic policies are imparting momentum to the growth of Karnataka’s economy,” he wrote.

