At 22,000, daily Covid-19 cases in India is lowest since July 2

India reported nearly 22,000 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, lowest since July 2, resulting in the total active cases in the country falling below 3.4 lakh. During the same period 3,44,77 people recovered and 354 persons succumbed to their infection.

The total confirmed cases in India crossed 99 lakh in the same period of 94.23 lakh recovered. The death toll from Covid-19 since the infection detected in the country on January 30 was 1,43,709.

Almost all States, including Maharashtra and Kerala which are still reporting high number of cases, have more recoveries to report than fresh cases. This has substantially helped in bringing down the active Covid-19 count in the country.

During the last 24 hours, India carried out a total of 9.94 lakh tests, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.