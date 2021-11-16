At 8,865, India’s Covid case count is lowest in 9 months

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
India’s Covid cases fell to 8,865 on Tuesday, the lowest in more than nine months, according to Health Ministry data. Daily infections stood at 10,229 the previous day. The daily death toll was 197, taking the total to 4.63 lakh so far. Among the States, Kerala accounted for more than 50 per cent of the cases at 4,527, followed by Tamil Nadu at 802, Mizoram at 611, West Bengal at 782 and Maharashtra at 486. Kerala registered more than 100 Covid deaths at 127, followed by Maharashtra at 19 and Tamil Nadu at 12.
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday interacted with representatives of various stakeholders including non-governmental organisations (NGO), civil society organisations (CSOs) and development partners, in furthering the coverage of Covid vaccination across the country via the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign.
“Interacted with NGOs, and CSOs of the country. Discussed how an enhanced partnership between Government and these organisations will strengthen our Har Ghar Dastak vaccination campaign. Our Government seeks support from the organisations to take our campaign to every nook and corner of the country,” Mandaviya tweeted.
‘India to resume vaccine export in Jan’
The weekly positivity rate was 0.97 per cent, staying below 2 per cent for the last 53 days; the daily positivity rate stood at 0.80 per cent, staying below 2 per cent for the last 43 days and below 3 per cent for 78 consecutive days. India conducted 11,07,617 tests the previous day, taking the total to over 62.57 crore tests so far.
India administered 60.88 lakh vaccine doses on Tuesday till 5.30 pm, taking the total to more than 113.5 crore inoculations so far, as per the CoWIN dashboard.
The Covid counter
Cases*
Active cases
Discharged
Deaths
Total
Single Day
-(3,303)
11,971
197
8,865
Till Now
1,30,793
3,38,61,756
4,63,852
3,44,56,401
Source: Health Ministry
*Till 8 am on Tuesday
