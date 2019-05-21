Aurangabad Industrial City conducts roadshow in Bengaluru

Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC), greenfield industrial city located on Delhi–Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), conducted a roadshow for industries, MNCs, entrepreneurs and corporates in Bengaluru.

The industrial city built on an area of 10,000 acres in Maharashtra as a part of Delhi–Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) and promoted by Aurangabad Industrial Township Limited (AITL), a special purpose vehicle and partnership between DMICDC (an agency of Government of India) and MIDC (the investment promotion and facilitation arm of the State Government of Maharashtra).

Gajanan Patil, Joint Managing Director, AURIC, said, “AURIC has attracted an investment of Rs 3,600 crore in the calendar year 2018. It has allotted 52 plots comprising 507,164 square metres. Infrastructure packages of Rs 7,947 crore has been approved by the Government of India to help AURIC offer high-value, sustainable infrastructure that will support long-term economic vitality, a high quality of life, and a knowledge-based ecosystem with breakthrough innovation and efficiency.”

He further said “AURIC is expected to attract investment of Rs 60,000-70,000 crore from global players, which will generate employment for lakhs of people. The value of the output is expected to be exports of $11.6 billion and Industrial output of $ 46.2 billion.”