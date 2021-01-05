National

Avian flu outbreak: Maharashtra animal hubandry department put on high alert

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 05, 2021 Published on January 05, 2021

The Department of Animal Husbandry in the Maharashtra Government has been placed on maximum alert in view of the rising cases of avian flu in the bird population. The migratory bird site near Ujani dam in Solapur district is being monitored, said Anoop Kumar, Principal Secretary in the Department.

Kumar told BusinessLine that the Department is expected to receive an advisory today from the Centre.

Maharashtra
