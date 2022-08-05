Ayekart to help AP tribal women digitise business processes, tap opportunities

Ayekart, a tech startup helping farmers and businesses in the agri and food value chain, has signed an agreement with Chinnayya Adivasi Vikas Sangham (CAVS) in Andra Pradesh to improve the incomes of tribals.

Set up by Padala Bhudevi, who received the ‘Nari Shakti Puraskar’ from President Ram Nath Kovind two years ago, the CAVS works with tribals in the North coastal region of Andhra Pradesh. The association helped many tribal women become entrepreneurs.

The two entities will work on the initiatives to promote nutrition, improve agricultural practices and consumption of millets.

The CAVS will offer support to farmer producer organisations and micro, small and medium enterprises in scaling up their operations.

“This partnership will provide us a platform to extend our basket of services, which include technology, finance, management and linkages. It will help us leverage the core network, financial solutions and supply chain solutions,” Debarshi Dutta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ayekart, said in a statement on Thursday.

“We are also working to procure funding through different sources such as corporate social responsibility programmes, non-governmental organisations and government agencies to help boost the productivity and business of entrepreneurs there,” Dutta said.

Ayekart will create an end-to-end solution by digitising, handholding and providing funding to farming communities.