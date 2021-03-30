AZ-Oxford jab paused for those below 55 in Canada

The curious case involving the AstraZeneca-OxfordUniversity Covid-19 vaccine took a fresh turn, with Canada now suspending the vaccine for those younger than 55 years, due to the risk of rare blood clots being reported out of Europe.

This followed a recommendation from the National Advisory Committee on Immunisation, said a report from Toronto. Pointing to “substantial uncertainty” on the benefits of the vaccine, Dr Shelley Deeks, Vice-Chair of the Committee, was quoted as saying that the updated recommendations follow fresh European data that suggest the risk of blood clots was “potentially as high as one in 100,000, much higher than the one in one million risk believed before”.

Finland reportedly resumed its vaccination, but only in those above 65 years. Finland was among the 10-odd countries, including Norway, Sweden and Denmark, that stopped using the vaccine following reports of rare blood clots in vaccine recipients.

Some of these countries have, however, resumed use of the Oxford-AZ vaccine after the European Medicines Agency, the UK regulator and the World Health Organisation, weighed in on the benefits of the vaccine over its risk. All three agencies did, however, caution on the rare blood clots, and in younger people.

The Oxford-AZ vaccine is made and supplied in India through Serum Institute, and it is one of the vaccines being rolled out in the country, along with Bharat Biotech’s vaccine. However, health authorities have not till date flagged concerns on incidents of rare blood clots.

Health Canada said on Monday it would be issuing “additional terms and conditions on the authorisations of the AstraZeneca and Verity Pharmaceuticals/Serum Institute of India vaccines”.

This would include a requirement that manufacturers conduct a detailed assessment of the benefits and risks of the vaccine by age and sex in the Canadian context. “This information will support the ongoing evaluation of these rare blood clotting events, and allow Health Canada to determine if there are specific groups of people who may be at higher risk,” it added.

Recently the regulator had communicated to its people on the assessment of very rare adverse events reported in Europe of thrombosis (blood clots) with thrombocytopenia (low blood platelets) occurring after immunisation with the AstraZeneca vaccine. “The product information was recently updated to reflect this information,” the authority said.

In its response, AstraZeneca told BusinessLine that regulatory authorities in the UK, European Union and the WHO had concluded that the benefits of the vaccine significantly outweighed the risks “across all adult age groups”.

Further, it added: “Tens of millions of people have now received our vaccine across the globe. The extensive body of data from two large clinical datasets and real-world evidence demonstrate its effectiveness, reaffirming the role the vaccine can play during this public health crisis”

“Health Canada’s guidance issued to Canadian healthcare practitioners last week remains unchanged, and provides vaccine recipients with information on the signs and symptoms to monitor for following vaccination,”it pointed out. The Oxford- AZ vaccine was granted interim authorisation by Health Canada, under the Interim Order pathway, for active immunisation of individuals 18 years of age and older for the prevention of coronavirus disease 2019.