Bangalore Metro’s airport links to be ready in 5 years

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on June 07, 2021

The project cost is estimated at ₹14,788 crore with contribution of the Centre in the form of equity and subordinated debt

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has approved Bangalore Metro Rail Project phase 2A and 2B linking Central Silk Board to the international airport.

These comprise two corridors totalling 58.19 km - with Phase 2A from Central Silk Board to KR Puram of 19.75 km and Phase 2B from KR Puram to International Airport via Hebbal Junction of 38.44 km.

The project cost is estimated at ₹14,788 crore with contribution of the Central government in the form of equity and subordinated debt. The project is expected to be completed in five years from the date of sanction. Earlier in April, the Union Cabinet had approved the project.

Published on June 07, 2021

Bengaluru
