Bars to open in Delhi from September 9 on trial basis

Delhi Development Management Authority (DDMA) chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has allowed the opening of bars in hotels/restaurants/clubs in the national capital on a trial basis from September 9 till September 30.

According to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), “not more than 50 per cent of the approved seating shall be allowed inside the hotels/restaurants/clubs so that social distancing may be maintained”.

It further mentioned that entry would be allowed to persons with face cover/masks and only asymptomatic staff, customers, guests would be allowed.

The asymptomatic staff should wear gloves, face masks and maintain complete health hygiene such as frequent washing of hands, use of sanitiser etc.

Containment zones

Those bars that are outside the containment zone would be allowed to operate, while those in the containment zones will remain closed.

The guidelines said that the mandatory provision for hand hygiene (hand sanitisers) and thermal screening at the entrance to be made without fail.

No standing customer should be served by the hotel/restaurant/club. Rooms and other services areas such as seats/tables should be sanitised each time the customer leaves.

Besides these, all the other measures outlined in the SOPs dated June 4 for hotels/restaurants issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, should be strictly ensured.

“In case any violation of the SOPs is noticed by the inspection teams of DDMA/Excise Department, the owner of the establishment shall be proceeded against as per the provisions of section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 besides legal action under section 188 of IPC. Further, prosecution shall be launched against the General Manager/Manager of the premises, and the premises shall be sealed forthwith. Excise licence of the establishment shall also be liable to be cancelled,” said an official release.