BCCI: Jio is title sponsor for 2020 Women’s T20 Challenge

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Sunday announced Jio as the title Sponsor of the 2020 edition of the Women’s T20 Challenge.

The partnership will also have the support of Reliance Foundation Education and Sports For All. “This is a historic partnership, as for the first time a sponsor has signed with BCCI exclusively for the women’s matches,” it said in a statement.

The Jio Women’s T20 Challenge will be played from November 4 to 9 in Sharjah.

“We look forward to seeing the great women’s sports stories that will be shared as a result of this initiative. We want to support and create concrete ways to grow the pipeline of women talent in cricket. Our goal with the Women’s T20 Challenge is to build a pathway to a dedicated womens’ IPL. Signing an exclusive title sponsor for the Women’s T20 Challenge, is a great testament to the property, allowing it to be self-sustainable. We believe Jio and Reliance Foundation as title sponsors will be strong partners for the Women’s T20 Challenge,” said Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI,

As BCCI grows the game of cricket across all formats, one key area of focus has been to grow the women’s game, said Sourav Ganguly, President, BCCI.