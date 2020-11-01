BCCI: Jio is title sponsor for 2020 Women’s T20 Challenge

Pedagogy despite the pandemic
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Sunday announced Jio as the title Sponsor of the 2020 edition of the Women’s T20 Challenge.
The partnership will also have the support of Reliance Foundation Education and Sports For All. “This is a historic partnership, as for the first time a sponsor has signed with BCCI exclusively for the women’s matches,” it said in a statement.
The Jio Women’s T20 Challenge will be played from November 4 to 9 in Sharjah.
“We look forward to seeing the great women’s sports stories that will be shared as a result of this initiative. We want to support and create concrete ways to grow the pipeline of women talent in cricket. Our goal with the Women’s T20 Challenge is to build a pathway to a dedicated womens’ IPL. Signing an exclusive title sponsor for the Women’s T20 Challenge, is a great testament to the property, allowing it to be self-sustainable. We believe Jio and Reliance Foundation as title sponsors will be strong partners for the Women’s T20 Challenge,” said Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI,
As BCCI grows the game of cricket across all formats, one key area of focus has been to grow the women’s game, said Sourav Ganguly, President, BCCI.
Covid-19 has disrupted training and job placement for rural youth
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
Trump is undoubtedly a cheerleader of the US stock market, but Biden promises stability and a coherent plan to ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 have been on a corrective phase over the past three weeks
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
If you stay invested till maturity, you lock-in to a 5.10-5.20% yield without interest-rate risk
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...