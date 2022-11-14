Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the commercial taxes department officials to go tough on those resorting to irregularities.

In a review meeting in Amaravati on Monday, Reddy said the officials need to create more awareness to the tax-payers and spread the message that the government was `friendly’ in dealings with the people and businesses.

Timely redressal of the tax-payers’ grievance would result in higher tax compliance, thereby leading to higher revenue generation, the Chief Minister said.

On the mineral resources, Reddy said a special focus should be accorded to the non-operational mines in the State and their revival.

Reviewing the performance of the state excise department, he observed that the state’s liquor sales had come down given the various measures taken by the Government, including hike in rates, special drive to remove belt shops and permit rooms.

The excise department should renew focus on curbing illegal transportation of liquor in the state, he added.

