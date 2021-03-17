Benefits of AZ vaccine outweigh risks: WHO

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
In a shot in the arm for the AstraZeneca-OxfordUniversity vaccine, the World Health Organisation has said that the benefits of the AZ vaccine outweigh its risks, and has recommended that vaccinations continue.
The development comes even as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) reviews the vaccine, following reports of blood clots in the recipient of the vaccine. Their report is expected tomorrow. More than 10 European countries have suspended the use of this vaccine following blood clot incidents and even death..
“Vaccination against Covid-19 will not reduce illness or deaths from other causes. Thromboembolic events are known to occur frequently. Venous thromboembolism is the third most common cardiovascular disease globally,” the WHO said.
Some countries in the European Union have temporarily suspended use of the AZ vaccine as a precautionary measure, based on reports of rare blood coagulation disorders in persons who had received the vaccine. Other countries in the EU – having considered the same information – have decided to continue using the vaccine in their immunization programmes, the WHO pointed out.
“In extensive vaccination campaigns, it is routine for countries to signal potential adverse events following immunization. This does not necessarily mean that the events are linked to vaccination itself, but it is good practice to investigate them. It also shows that the surveillance system works and that effective controls are in place,”it added.
The WHO was in touch with the EMA and regulators around the world for the latest information on COVID-19 vaccine safety, it said. “The WHO Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety is carefully assessing the latest available safety data for the AstraZeneca vaccine. Once that review is completed, WHO will immediately communicate the findings to the public,”it added.
India’s Serum Institute makes this vaccine for India and several low and middle income countries.
