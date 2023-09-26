As part of the citywide strike in Bengaluru over the sharing of Cauvery water between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, a group of farmers staged semi-nude demonstrations.

Elsewhere in the city a farmerattempted to kill himself during the protest.

Various organisations have jointly called for a day-long strike on Tuesday, from 6 am to 6 pm, to oppose the release of Cauvery water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

The bandh call came from the Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti, an umbrella group of farmers’ associations and other organisations, led by farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar.

A statewide bandh on September 29 was announced on Monday under the banner of Kannada Okkuta, led by Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj.

To prevent unforeseen incidents, Bengaluru police has imposed Section 144 in the city. It reiterated that no bandh, protests, or processions will be allowed, as per Supreme Court and Karnataka High Court instructions.

Although auto drivers, bus operators KSRTC and BMTC, and other transport corporations have extended support to the bandh, a section of them continue to ply as usual. Meanwhile, schools, colleges, and other educational institutions remain closed, and many companies have permitted employees to work from home.