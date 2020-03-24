Bengaluru police apprehends three people for violating home quarantine

Redmi Note 9 Pro review: Elegant design meets affordable pricing and flawless performance
Karnataka Police have so far apprehended three persons for violating the home quarantine advise and have been isolated. According to the police, ahome quarantined lady was roaming in Lakshmidevamma Block, Bengaluru and two people, who returned from Australia, were seen roaming in Ulsoor area. They were escorted to the designated home quarantine facilities.
As for the coronavirus cases update, the state government said out of 38 cases detected and confirmed in Karnataka, so far three are transit passengers of Kerala arrived in Karntaka through flight.
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner B H Anil Kumar tweeted “BBMP & @BlrCityPolice completed stamping of 10,000 passengers on Home Quarantine by deploying 600 teams in the last 2 days. Tomorrow, 500 teams under Dr Ravi Kumar Surpur, Spl Commissioner, Projects & Health & DCP @isha_pant will stamp 10,000 persons. Tks to CPBlr.”
Till March 23, only nine districts – Belgagavi, Kalaburgi, Dharwad, Chikballapura, Bengaluru Urban, Bengalore Rural, Mysuru, Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada were notified to close all the business and production establishments except the listed essential services.
Now in view of the increasing coronavirus cases, the state government by its order dated March 23 has issued notification closing down all the business and commercial establishments in the entire state which includes 30 districts and BBMP area except the exhaustively listed essential services which will continue to function. The order of shutdown will be enforced from midnight March 23 to April 1.
