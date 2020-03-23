Bengaluru Police carry out 5,000 home quarantine stamping

Oppo Reno 3 Pro review: Playing the camera game
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
Bengaluru City Police has carried out 5,000 home quarantine stamping of Coronavirus or Covid-9 suspected people in 24 hours to ensure they remain home in public interest.
Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, in a tweet, said “5,000 Home quarantine stamping was carried to ensure they remain home in public interest.”
Regarding non-compliance, he said “I have received calls some of those stamped are moving in BMTC buses and sitting in restaurants. Please call 100, these people will be picked up, arrested and sent to Government Quarantine.”
For strict enforcement, Police department in Karnataka has enforced IPC Sec 269 - negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life. And under IPC Sec 270 - malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life. Police can also book under various sections under Karnataka Police Act and Epidemic Act.
Rao was encouraged by city resident named Uday Birje who said "Kudos to you & your team Sir. Everyday the Police Force under your Leadership is getting better & better. !!"
While Mukesh Bhandari wrote "Sir there are people who are forced to move out in search of food and other basic amenities. Kindly set a helpline to provide them with their requirements. This will help them to stay inside."
On Saturday (March 22), 500 teams of Bengaluru Police and BBMP was formed to begin house-to-house to trace and check about 40,000 plus foreign returned passengers to check they are obeying HOME QUARANTINE.
“Hand stamping will be done and notice served. They will be tracked also. Any foreign returned person violating Home Quarantine will be liable for criminal case under Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Act,” Karnataka Department of Health and Family Welfare had said.
The department also had issued revised order regarding containment measures including the closure of certain activities and institutions which is extended upt o midnight of April 1.
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
Her life is a drive off the beaten track, and it has not been easy
Telemedicine and IT-enabled healthcare systems are making distance treatment a reality in rural Rajasthan
Planning to buy a house? We take you through the decision-making process, show you the hidden costs you need ...
But the impact of the ongoing corona crisis can delay the anticipated price rise: ANAROCK Chairman
Indices ended on a positive note last week, but there are many hurdles ahead
SBI (₹209.8) The stock of SBI closed the week significantly lower than in the previous week, despite a ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...