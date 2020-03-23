Bengaluru Police carry out 5,000 home quarantine stamping

Bengaluru City Police has carried out 5,000 home quarantine stamping of Coronavirus or Covid-9 suspected people in 24 hours to ensure they remain home in public interest.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, in a tweet, said “5,000 Home quarantine stamping was carried to ensure they remain home in public interest.”

Regarding non-compliance, he said “I have received calls some of those stamped are moving in BMTC buses and sitting in restaurants. Please call 100, these people will be picked up, arrested and sent to Government Quarantine.”

For strict enforcement, Police department in Karnataka has enforced IPC Sec 269 - negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life. And under IPC Sec 270 - malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life. Police can also book under various sections under Karnataka Police Act and Epidemic Act.

Rao was encouraged by city resident named Uday Birje who said "Kudos to you & your team Sir. Everyday the Police Force under your Leadership is getting better & better. !!"

While Mukesh Bhandari wrote "Sir there are people who are forced to move out in search of food and other basic amenities. Kindly set a helpline to provide them with their requirements. This will help them to stay inside."

On Saturday (March 22), 500 teams of Bengaluru Police and BBMP was formed to begin house-to-house to trace and check about 40,000 plus foreign returned passengers to check they are obeying HOME QUARANTINE.

“Hand stamping will be done and notice served. They will be tracked also. Any foreign returned person violating Home Quarantine will be liable for criminal case under Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Act,” Karnataka Department of Health and Family Welfare had said.

The department also had issued revised order regarding containment measures including the closure of certain activities and institutions which is extended upt o midnight of April 1.