Bengaluru riots: Govt will act after receiving report, says Law Minister

With no clear evidence, the Karnataka cabinet did not take any decision to ban the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the Popular Front of India (PFI).

SDPI and PFI have been suspected to have played a key role in the recent Bengaluru riots.

State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, JC Madhuswamy, briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting said “We discussed baning SDPI and PFI, but no decision was taken.”

“At the moment, we still do not have concrete evidence or a police report in the case before us. We will take suitable action once we get the report,” he added.

The demand to ban SDPI and PFI has been renewed after the riots which broke out in KG Halli and DJ halli and Kaval Byrasandra.

The government is serious about recovering damages to public properties. The minister said “It will constitute an authority shortly. We will ensure compensation to all the innocent people who have suffered damage to their properties in the recent Bengaluru riots.”

The Cabinet in today meeting discussed holding the monsoon session of the legislature from September 21 to 30.

Madhuswamy said details are being worked out. “However, the session will be held in Bengaluru itself. The cabinet can only decide the date. The modalities of how it will be conducted will have to be worked out with the legislative assembly speaker and the legislative council chairman. We will announce the venue shortly,” he said.