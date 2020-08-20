Bengaluru riots: Govt will act after receiving report, says Law Minister

Kia Motors to export Made-in-India Sonet to LatAm, Africa, Middle East markets
Coinciding with the opening of bookings for the new Sonet, Kia Motors India has also confirmed that the Indian ...
With no clear evidence, the Karnataka cabinet did not take any decision to ban the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the Popular Front of India (PFI).
SDPI and PFI have been suspected to have played a key role in the recent Bengaluru riots.
State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, JC Madhuswamy, briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting said “We discussed baning SDPI and PFI, but no decision was taken.”
“At the moment, we still do not have concrete evidence or a police report in the case before us. We will take suitable action once we get the report,” he added.
The demand to ban SDPI and PFI has been renewed after the riots which broke out in KG Halli and DJ halli and Kaval Byrasandra.
The government is serious about recovering damages to public properties. The minister said “It will constitute an authority shortly. We will ensure compensation to all the innocent people who have suffered damage to their properties in the recent Bengaluru riots.”
The Cabinet in today meeting discussed holding the monsoon session of the legislature from September 21 to 30.
Madhuswamy said details are being worked out. “However, the session will be held in Bengaluru itself. The cabinet can only decide the date. The modalities of how it will be conducted will have to be worked out with the legislative assembly speaker and the legislative council chairman. We will announce the venue shortly,” he said.
Coinciding with the opening of bookings for the new Sonet, Kia Motors India has also confirmed that the Indian ...
The compact family sedan buyer gets more choice and new features in the Verna
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Flightplan introduces a new column shedding light on complexities that shape the civil aviation landscape in ...
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Barring SBI and Indian Bank, others stuck to the old tax regime to avoid sharp write-downs in their deferred ...
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
The expansion of investment options over the decades has enriched investors, even if savings in financial ...
Oliver Craske’s biography yields a picture of the epoch-making musician that goes beyond the cardboard clichés
Pandit Jasraj’s divine fervour echoes in the hearts of followers the world over
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...