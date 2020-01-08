Bengaluru to host apparel sourcing expo

OnePlus showcases concept phone with ‘invisible camera’
Concept One is the first attempt to use colour-shifting glass technology on a phone to change transparency
The three-day International Apparel Sourcing Show will be held between February 20 and 22 at Hotel Sheraton Grand at Whitefield in Bengaluru.
Organised by Apparel Resources, the event is expected to be a platform curated on the three pillars — opportunity, knowledge and inspiration.
Deepak Mohindra, Chairman, Apparel Sourcing Week (ASW) told BusinessLine that sourcing specialists from India and abroad have been invited as it will provide them an opportunity to evaluate global manufacturers, hand-picked for their focus on creativity, quality, deliver commitment and compliance.
“Despite being the third largest fashion exporter with a growing fashion retail market, India did not have an international sourcing event till the last edition of ASW. The enthusiastic response at ASW’19 has instilled confidence among fashion retailers. The country has since established itself as a sourcing base for international buyers. Over 1,500 international brands have already established their offices in India.”
“Incidentally, India is also emerging as a fashion consumption market. Fashion retail market is estimated at around $50 billion at present and projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7 per cent to reach $115 billion by 2026,” Mohindra said.
“There will be a session on circular economy, where in the discussions would hover around reuse, reduce, recycle and repair ) and another on sustainability practices. These would be the focus points for discussion among others,” he said
