Bengaluru’s Covid mortality per million population lowest among metros: Karnataka Medical Education Minister

Bengaluru’s Covid-19 mortality per million population is the lowest among major metros in the country, claimed Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

“It is satisfying that the mortality rate in Karnataka and Bengaluru is better compared with other States and metro cities,” he added.

Delhi recorded five times and Maharashtra thrice more than Karnataka in Covid-19 deaths per million population. Bengaluru also recorded the lowest mortality rate compared with other metros, ie, 115 deaths, while the State has recorded 39 deaths per million population, the Minister said in his tweet.

Sudhakar on Tuesday warned strict action against officials who are found negligent in their duties. He was responding to an incident in which officials had delayed handing over of a dead body of a patient in KC General Hospital.

The minister instructed officials to intervene immediately and resolve the issue. Strict action will be initiated against medical officers for such negligence, he said.

Death audit panel

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan suggested the setting up of a high-level committee to audit Covid-19 deaths in Bengaluru.

With an increase in the number of Covid-19 deaths in the city, Ashwathnarayan suggested BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad to set up a panel to find out the exact reason for these deaths.

Speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with Prasad to discuss the Covid-19 situation, the Minister said: “The committee, which will be set up under the leadership of senior officials, must find out what are the reasons for the increase in the number of deaths; if any delay in treatment led to these deaths, or if there were lapses in the method of the treatment itself. Based on the report, we should aim at bringing down the death rate to zero and set right the lapses, if any.

“We must constantly monitor to find out whether the treatment, at both private and government hospitals, is done according to rules. Strict action should be initiated against those who fail to follow the rules.”

Ashwathnarayan also stressed on the need for real-time update of availability of beds in different hospitals, the number of patients on ventilators, how many patients got cured and have been discharged, etc. He also directed the BBMP Commissioner to ensure these details are available online for the public as well.

The Deputy CM also insisted on conducting compulsory Covid-19 tests in SARI/ILI (severe acute respiratory infections/influenza like illness) cases, and directed the officials to increase the number of Covid-19 tests being done.