Big B to launch own non-fungible token collection on BeyondLife.club

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
You can soon buy limited and unique artworks of Amitabh Bachchan as non-fungible token (NFT) at www.BeyondLife.club, developed by Rhiti Entertainment in partnership with GuardianLink.io.
According to Keyur Patel, Chairman of GuardianLink.io and Rhiti Entertainment, and the technical brain behind the project, NFT is anything that has rarity, uniqueness and long-term value – it is present in digital form and represents real-world objects such as art, music, in-game items, videos or even memorabilia.
Amitabh Bachchan is the first A-listed celebrity who has signed up to roll out his NFT collection, which will mark the opening of this platform. “I have joined Rhiti Entertainment, Singapore, and will be launching NFTs soon on the platform,” said the Bollywood megastar.
“Our biggest motivation behind this venture is to empower artists, celebs and athletes globally and, at the same time, help die-hard fans get their hands on the purest form of content,” Arun Pandey, Chairman and Managing Director of Rhiti Group, told BusinessLine.
The group is one of the leading players in the world of sports marketing, celebrity and talent management, and films and entertainment. The company represents a host of professional athletes, including MS Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and owns brands such as DR Cricket 7, Fit7, Inspired entertainment, Ranchi Rays, Chennaiyin FC, and SEVEN by MS Dhoni.
Patel, one of the earliest investors in companies, including Amazon, Netflix, Twitter, Paypal, Sky+, NDTV, Webvibe, Yahoo and Spotify, said new-age trade happens digitally and the same concept has transpired here vis-a-vis currency trade, which is crypto in a majority of places because it is built on the same blockchain technology.
“Now, for NFT to be big in this world, fiat (currency) will have to participate. Whether youngsters use fiat, which is different or not, but at the end of day, fiat will be part of NFT; whether it takes two year or five years, that is to be seen. Even what we are doing in India is on fiat because we believe a majority of people own fiat and not crypto,” said Patel, the founder and Chairman of $35-billion Fuse Global.
Partners in the venture claim that the platform has made it easy for the credit card and digital payment users to buy NFT and carry out transactions as well as trade it in auctions, making it accessible to both tech savvy and non-crypto users.
