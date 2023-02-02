The biggest challenge for a leader is people management, according to Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao.

“The biggest challenge for a leader, no matter their position or sector, is not wealth management or capital management, but actually people management,” he said.

Addressing the National HRD Conference on Thursday, he said that while the GDP of a nation reflected economic activity, the true wealth of a nation was the sum total of natural and human resource assets.

Two-pronged approach

Calling for a two-pronged approach to promote development and welfare, he said that the wealth should be distributed equally.

“The Telangana government is focussing on 3 three “Is”: innovation, infrastructure, and inclusive growth,” he said.

Citing examples of China and Japan, the Minister said the two countries invested heavily in their people and managed their aspirations and developmental goals,” he said.

He said the State is home to 2.5 per cent of the country’s population but contributes 5 per cent to the GDP. “This demonstrates excellent people management by the government,” he said.

He said the government would set up the largest Lifesciences University and an Aviation University.