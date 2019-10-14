Birla Science Centre sets up full dome digital astronomical facility

My Five: SR Jindal
The BM Birla Science Centre here has gone digital by setting up a full dome digital astronomical facility.
The planetarium has now been upgraded from original Goto Electromechanical projector, where light would pass through lenses, to a much advanced hybrid projection system that includes both the Goto and a digital projection system developed by Evans & Sutherland, a Salt Lake City-based company.
The Digital Evans & Sutherland System works on a completely different principle deploying a powerful projection systems backed by graphics. It projects full dome digital images of the cosmos and the events in the cosmos, thereby enhancing its versatility, BG Sidharth, Director of BM Birla Science Centre said.
Explaining the importance of the new ₹4 crore facility, he said it brings the best of both worlds in a very exciting way to the viewer.
The Dome facility was formally inaugurated by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.
Chandrayaan 2, The Concept, was the first space show that was launched and screened through this new projector. It is a tribute to the country’s largely successful Chandrayaan 2 Mission and the work done by the Indian space researchers/scientists.
The new facility gives a panoramic view through the digital integration.
“We have been wanting to buy and upgrade to the digital facility for the past 10-15 years. The technology has been evolving and there was no standardisation. Now we are at a stage we could acquire this advanced facility and we have managed to deploy it here,’ he explained.
A 30-minute display of the Chandrayaan 2 Mission keeps you engaged and wondering about the yet to to be explored universe and what it could throw up as new findings come up.
The Mission from concept to the moon mission is narrated engagingly taking through the various aspects of the universe.
As one walks out of the Dome, we come out with more unanswered questions about the universe than the ones we already know.
