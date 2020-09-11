BJP indicts ruling Shiv Sena of failing to contain Covid-19 epidemic

The BJP has accused the ruling Shiv Sena party in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation of failing to cope with the Covid epidemic for the past six months. The Opposition party said in a media statement that Mumbai’s Mayor Kishori Pednekar is responsible for this failure and the party has filed a no-confidence motion against her.

The no-confidence motion comes in the wake of the fact that on Thursday, Pednekar had herself admitted that she has been infected with Covid. In a tweet from her personal twitter handle, she had informed that she was not suffering any symptoms and had isolated herself at home on the advice of the doctors.

The no-confidence motion has been filed under Section 36 (h) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation 1888. The Standing Committee members Prabhakar Shinde, Jyoti Alvani and Kamlesh Yadav had filed for the motion.

Leader of Opposition in Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Prabhakar Shinde said that the municipality had failed to control the pandemic in Mumbai. The Covid infection rate in Mumbai is the highest in the country at 18 per cent while the rate it was 37 per cent at BKC Jumbo Covid centre in suburban Mumbai, the statement added.