BJP MLA from Hemtabad in Bengal found hanging

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on July 13, 2020 Published on July 13, 2020

Party, family members allege murder

BJP MLA from Hemtabad in the Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal, Debendra Nath Ray, was found hanging a few meters away from his home near a local market.

Ray, a first time MLA, had switched sides to join the BJP in 2019. He was elected on a CPM ticket in 2016.

The BJP and Ray’s family members have alleged that he was murdered for his political affiliation and have demanded a thorough probe into the matter.

BJP’s national general secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya, took to Twitter to condemn the death. Calling it a “shameful” and “an act of cowardice”, Vijayvargiya wrote that “Ray was killed”. He raised the question as to whether the killing was due to the deceased’s political affiliation.

