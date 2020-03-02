BJP MLA’s remarks on Doreswamy rocks Karnataka Assembly

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and former Union Minister’s remark on freedom fighter HS Doreswamy rocked the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

As the House met on Monday, after a break of one-week, Opposition Congress, wanted a debate over the issue of Basanagouda Patil Yatnal describing Doreswamy as a “fake freedom fighter and an agent of Pakistan”, created a ruckus in the House.

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri had to adjourn the House for a brief period as the Opposition members refused to withdraw their protest. Leader of the Opposition in Assembly, Siddaramaiah raised the issue of ‘derogatory’ remarks made by Yatnal soon after the House paid obituary references to three dignitaries.

The Speaker in his ruling made it clear that he would consider providing permission to Siddaramaiah to speak on the issue after completing the reply by the Chief Minister as listed in the day’s agenda.

But Opposition leader and members were adamant and insisted that the Yatnal issue be taken up before the Chief Minister’s reply as it was a serious matter that amounted to breach of Constitutional provisions.

Siddaramaiah in a raised voice urged the Speaker to use his discretionary powers to allow him to raise the issue. Amidst Opposition protests, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa started replying to the Motion of Thanks to the address by Governor Vajubai R Vala to the joint session of the Legislature.

As the Opposition members heckled and shouted slogans, Chief Minister restricted his reply to just 15 minutes as nothing could be heard in the din.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah said “It is a matter that amounts to contempt of the House as a BJP MLA has insulted the veteran freedom fighter.”

Law Minister JC Madhuswamy intervened and objected to allowing Opposition leader to speak and appealed to the Speaker to stick to the agenda.

Following Law Minister intervention, the Speaker asked the Chief Minister to commence his reply to the House and Yediyurappa started reading his reply.

Looking at the treasury bench’s move, it angered the Opposition members who in turn trooped into the well of the House and began their protest. They shouted slogans against those “violating Constitutional provisions.”

Yediyurappa in his address said BJP government is committed to tap the waters from the Mahadayi to help north Karnataka. “Our government will be addressing the issue of tapping 13.42 tmc feet of water allocated by the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal and cleared by the Supreme Court.”

The government is also giving importance to connectivity to develop the most backward region – Hyderabad-Karnataka or Kalyana-Karnataka. “Kalaburgi airport and Bidar airport which became operational last month. We plan to develop the region and it will be spelt out in the budget to be tabled later in the week,” he said.