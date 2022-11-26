In its poll manifesto, the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has indicated that it means business when it comes to development. The party announced the poll promises with the projected allocation of funds for most of the promises.

For example, the party said that the next government will spend ₹ 1 lakh crore for the second edition of the Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana for the socio-economic development of tribals, while it has also promised to spend ₹25,000 crore for transforming the urban landscape of the State and decongest the existing cities, the Gujarat Sankalp Patra, the poll manifesto for 2022, stated.

For the agriculture infrastructure development and irrigation projects, a fund of ₹35,000 crore will be spent.

In a major announcement on healthcare, the State government will double the annual limit of ₹5 lakh for Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana to ₹10 lakh per family.

The new government under the BJP will also provide one litre of subsidised edible oil four times a year and one kg of chana monthly under the Public Distribution Scheme (PDS).

‘Safety and stability’

Releasing the manifesto at the party’s state headquarters, Kamalam, in Gandhinagar, BJP chief J P Nadda announced that the BJP government will implement the Uniform Civil Code Committee’s recommendations and also form an anti-radicalisation cell to identify and eliminate potential threats from terrorist activities.

The BJP government will also form a Task Force that will scrutinise the assets and finances of the Waqf Board and conduct surveys of Madrassas regarding their curriculum, while it will also ensure that there is rigorous penal action for forced conversions. The new government under BJP will also enact a law to recover damages done to public and private properties by anti-social elements during riots.

The party has focused on ensuring safety and stability through its poll promise besides extending several benefits to the citizens including farmers, women, youth and senior citizens.

Work culture

The party has promised two lakh jobs in the next five years, while one lakh government jobs for women. It has also promised free education KG to PG for all girls in the State. Women senior citizens will get free bus rides, while labourers will get a collateral-free loan of ₹2 lakh.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said, “The BJP has a work culture, where in it acts on what it says, and promises as much that it can deliver.”

Gujarat goes to polls in two phases on December 1, and December 5 while the counting will take place on December 8. The ruling BJP is eyeing to retain its power for the seventh time in a row. It is fighting general issues such as price rise and unemployment besides anti-incumbency in certain pockets due to local factors such as farm-related issues, civic issues and corruption.

