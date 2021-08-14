BL’s Cerebration 2021 recieves overwhelming response

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
The 18th edition BusinessLine’s Celebration 2021, one of India's premier corporate quiz championships has received an overwhelming response with candidates in excess of 6,000 taking the initial test to qualify for the regional rounds.
After completing the Chennai and Kochi rounds, the quiz - in virtual format this year - will conduct its Hyderabad regional round on Sunday.
As many as 936 candidates from corporate sector, management students and others took the qualifying test from Hyderabad. Of this, six top performers who qualified for the regional quizzing round are: B Naveen Kumar (Sai Mitra Constructions); Vishnu Santhosh S (HPCL); Surya Prakash (Indian Bank); Siddharth Mishra (Cognizant); Shivani Panda (Amazon) and Kapinjal Chowdhury (TCS).
The winner of the Hyderabad regional round will qualify for the grand finale on August 28. Prize money worth ₹1.5 lakhs. (first prize ₹75,000, 2nd prize ₹50,000, 3rd prize ₹25,000) are up for grabs. Union Bank of India is the title sponsor for the event, which is powered by CFA Institute in association with ManageEngine.
Quiz enthusiast can login to witness the top six in Hyderabad battle it out for a place in the final by registering or scanning the QR Code.
