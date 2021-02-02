Budget proposal on city buses can help Dakshina Kannada: KCCI

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) feels that Dakshina Kannada district can take maximum advantage of the Budget proposal on a scheme to augment the city bus service network in urban areas.
Stating that Dakshina Kannada district has a century-old public transport system, Isaac Vas, President of KCCI, said the region should make best use of the provision related to city bus system in the Union Budget for 2021-22.
Also read: Government bets big on infrastructure
While presenting the Budget on Monday, Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister, stated that the government will work towards raising the share of public transport in urban areas through expansion of metro rail network and augmentation of city bus service.
She had also announced the launch of an ₹18,000-crore scheme to support augmentation of public bus transport services. The scheme will facilitate deployment of innovative PPP models to enable private sector players to finance, acquire, operate and maintain over 20,000 buses. She had stated that the scheme will boost the automobile sector, provide fillip to economic growth, create employment opportunities for the youth and enhance ease of mobility for urban residents.
Vas felt that it is time for the region, which is known for its public transport system managed by private players, to take maximum benefit of this proposal to further improve the system.
The minister had also announced the implementation of ‘Urban Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0’ with a total financial allocation of ₹1,41,678 crore over a period of five years from 2021.
Vas said that since Mangaluru and other towns in Dakshina Kannada district have been working on the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ more aggressively than many other civic bodies in the country, the region needs to make best use of this allocation in the Union Budget 2021-22.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
Sustainable dividend supports current valuation; history supports turnaround potential
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
The drink that perks up the world holds a special place in the affairs of the country where it was born
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...