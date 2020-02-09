Kerala Budget schemes for startups to be disbursed in April : IT secretary

“The first disbursement of the fund as per the new schemes announced in the State budget for hardware startups will be done in April,” M Sivasankar, Principal Secretary (Electronics and IT), Govt of Kerala announced.

He was speaking on the concluding day of the fifth edition of the two-day Seeding Kerala investment summit, organised by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM).

Delineating the problems being faced by hardware startups in the, Sivasankar said, “One of the fundamental requirements are their need to have a huge working capital, which is traditionally not funded by Angels, VCs or HNIs. The banks have certain financial norms like collateral security for giving credit”.

“We have a very large number of hardware startups in Kerala. They face problems for running companies and taking prototypes to the next level. So, we have suggested to the government to have a framework by which the hardware startup requirements are funded to a certain extent,” he pointed out.

Sivasankar said the budget has announced a scheme by which if a startup has orders and if the orders are genuine, then a committee can give recommendations that this startup is eligible for a certain level of funding. With that recommendation, the startup can practically go and get over the counter financial disbursement from the state financial institutions like Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Limited and Kerala Financial Corporation.

“The first disbursement will be done in April. I hope banks will also join in this larger bracket in a short period of time. When we put this framework into practice, it would solve the very big challenge of companies,” he added.