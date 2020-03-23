Budget session: CPI(M) moves adjournment motion amid Covid-19 spread

The CPI(M) has moved an adjournment motion in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 demanding that the budget session should be immediately adjourned keeping in mind the Coronavirus situation.

CPI(M) MP KK Ragesh, who moved the motion, said about 2000 people gather at Parliament including Prime Minister, Minsters, Members of Parliament, officials and media persons when the Upper and Lower Houses were in session amid the spread of Covid-19, when there is an urgent need to avoid gatherings. "We are concerned about this huge gathering and the House should resolve against it," he said.

He said the Prime Minister and his government is not serious about the prescription of social distancing in the event of increasing cases of Covid-19. "What message is the Government trying to give people by insisting that the House should function? The MPs should be made available at their constituencies so that they can supervise the preparatory measures against the spread of the virus," Ragesh said.

He urged the Centre to hold more random tests to assess the gravity of the situation. "Lockdown without more medical tests to find the spread of the disease may not help the country. It will have a very negative impact on the economy," he said. He added that the first case of the virus infection was reported in the last week of January and the Centre was not ready to discuss the situation.

He said a special package needs to be declared urgently to support states which are badly hit by the spread of Covid-19. "Food grains and pulses need to be distributed through FCI free of cost as Covid-19 has resulted lock down industries and businesses as well as caused curtailment of livelihood of lakhs of people in the unorganised sector," he said.