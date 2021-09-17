Bullet train from Mumbai to Nagpur more needed than to Ahmedabad, says Thackeray

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the State government would prioritise the Mumbai-Nagpur bullet train project instead of Mumbai–Ahmedabad line.
He said that the State government had always demanded that connecting Mumbai to Nagpur is more important than linking Mumbai to Ahmedabad. Funded by a soft loan from Japan, the ₹1-trillion Mumbai-Ahmedabad project with a track length of 508 km is stuck in political wrangling.
Thackeray, who was in Aurangabad to attend a series of functions, told reporters, “ Instead of Mumbai- Ahmedabad, our demand is to start a bullet train from Mumbai to Nagpur. If the central government takes this initiative, the State government will extend its full support”. Earlier, addressing a function in the presence of Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve, the Chief Minister said, “ If you are going to take the initiative for Mumbai–Nagpur bullet train, the State government will strongly stand with you. I am with you on this project”.
The Modi government has been keen to complete the Mumbai–Ahmedabad bullet train project by August 15, 2022, when India marks 75 years of Independence. However, the project work is stuck with the State and the Centre disagreeing on various terms.
Of the total length, 155.76 km is in Maharashtra, 348.04 km in Gujarat and 4.3 km in Dadra and Nagar Haveli. When Thackeray took charge as Chief Minister in 2019 he had made it clear that the bullet train project was not on the priority list of the State government. He had likened the train project to a ‘white elephant’.
Now, once again Chief Minister Thackeray has sent a clear signal that the State government is in no mood to cooperate with the Centre for PM’s dream project.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Marketers and advertisers will debate the future outlook for brands at an event organised by The Indian ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...