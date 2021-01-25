Cabinet portfolio rejig for third time in Karnataka

Content creators mean business
In Karnataka, rumblings continued for the second week in a row as Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa made changes in the Cabinet for the third time.
In Monday’s portfolio changes, JC Madhuswamy got Tourism, Ecology and Environment; Anand Singh got Infrastructure Development and Haj & Wakf; and K Sudhakar got his wish of a combined portfolio of Health and Medical Education departments.
In the earlier allocation, Madhuswamy was assigned the Haj and Wakf department. While Anand Singh got Tourism and Sudhakar got only the health sans medical education
Referring to restoration of both Health and Medical Education departments under a single umbrella Sudhakar said “It will be easy for a single minister to work in tandem with both Health and Medical Education departments.”
“It is necessary for conducting a successful vaccination drive. There is a need to merge the departments to eradicate the pandemic. No matter which government is in power, one minister should handle both the departments,” he added.
He further said, “It’s a big challenge for the Chief Minister to allocate the available portfolios. But we have the challenge of vaccinating more and more people as of now.”
