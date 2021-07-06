Cabinet reshuffle on the cards

Indications of a Cabinet reshuffle became visible Tuesday afternoon when a Presidential order for transfer and appointments of as many as eight governors included Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Thawar Chand Gehlot, as Governor of Karnataka.

BJP in poll mode ahead of elections in 7 States

The new ministers are expected to be sworn in as early as Thursday morning. There was a flurry of arrivals in the Capital of several aspirants for inclusion in the Cabinet, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, who needs to be accommodated for his role in toppling the Kamal Nath-led Congress Government in Madhya Pradesh last year, Pashupati Nath Paras, formerly of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) who just had a public split from Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan, Lallan Singh and RCP Singh of the Janata Dal (United) which does not have a representative in the Union Cabinet so far. Former Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal, who was replaced by Himanta Biswa Sarma in the recently held Assembly polls, and Maharashtra strongman Narayan Rane were also expected to arrive in Delhi by late afternoon.

Top BJP leaders hold meeting at party headquarters

Political expansion

While the list of Cabinet probables included those who needed to be rewarded either for accommodating the party’s central command, such as Sonowal who made way for Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Jyotiraditya Scindia, there are those who are expected to be elevated for the BJP’s political expansion in different States.

Santanu Thakur, a leader of the Matua community from Bongaon region in West Bengal who has mobilised supposed for the BJP, is an expected inclusion as is Anupriya Patel of the Apna Dal from Uttar Pradesh. Another name that is doing the rounds from Bengal is Nishith Pramanik, an elected MLA who is crucial to the BJP’s social engineering plans in Bengal.

Room for more

There are currently 53 ministers in the Council of Ministers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi can accommodate as many as 28 new ministers. As things stand today, there are several ministers who hold multiple portfolios, including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal, Prakash Javdekar et al while there are political appointments waiting to be made.

Among the governors who were transferred and appointed was P S Sreedharan Pillai who was transferred from Mizoram and appointed as Governor of Goa. Satyadev Narayan Arya was appointed as Governor of Tripura from Haryana. Ramesh Bais was appointed Governor of Jharkhand from Tripura, Bandaru Dattatreya was appointed Governor of Haryana from Himachal Pradesh. Hari Babu Kambhampati was appointed Governor of Mizoram. Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel was appointed Governor of Madhya Pradesh and Rajendra Vishwanatha Arlekar was appointed Governor of Himachal Pradesh besides the appointment of Thawar Chand Gehlot as Governor of Karnataka.