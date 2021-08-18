National

Caspian Debt to fund healthcare companies, partners Samridh

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on August 18, 2021

The former has committed up to ₹35 crore to Samridh’s commercial debt investment pool

Caspian Debt, a provider of debt funding to start-ups and social enterprises, has partnered with USAID-supported SAMRIDH Healthcare Blended Financing Facility to support the expansion of start-ups in healthcare sector.

Over the last seven years, Caspian Debt has provided loans of over ₹2,000 crore to 160 companies working in healthcare, small business finance, food and agriculture, education, information and communication technology, for development. It also provided loans aggregating ₹90 crore to 16 healthcare companies, it said in a statement.

Caspian Debt facilitated their access to an Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), which provided immediate liquidity for them to continue their operations.

Caspian Debt has, in principle, committed up to ₹35 crore to SAMRIDH’s commercial debt investment pool.

Published on August 18, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

startups
healthcare industry
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.