Caspian Debt to fund healthcare companies, partners Samridh

Caspian Debt, a provider of debt funding to start-ups and social enterprises, has partnered with USAID-supported SAMRIDH Healthcare Blended Financing Facility to support the expansion of start-ups in healthcare sector.

Over the last seven years, Caspian Debt has provided loans of over ₹2,000 crore to 160 companies working in healthcare, small business finance, food and agriculture, education, information and communication technology, for development. It also provided loans aggregating ₹90 crore to 16 healthcare companies, it said in a statement.

Caspian Debt facilitated their access to an Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), which provided immediate liquidity for them to continue their operations.

Caspian Debt has, in principle, committed up to ₹35 crore to SAMRIDH’s commercial debt investment pool.