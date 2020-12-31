National

Cattle smuggling case: CBI searches across multiple locations in West Bengal

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on December 31, 2020 Published on December 31, 2020

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Thursday, carried out searches across multiple locations in West Bengal, including the premises of a Trinamool Congress leader, in connection with a cattle smuggling case.

The Trinamool leader, Vinay Mishra, is said to be close to Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek. Mishra is currently “absconding”.

This is the first time a Trinamool Congress leader’s name has come up during the ongoing investigation into the cattle smuggling case.

Cattle smuggling is quite rampant along the India - Bangladesh border and takes place primarily through some of the border districts of West Bengal, Assam and so on.

The agency has also issued a lookout notice against Mishra to prevent him from leaving the country.

According to officials, search operations were carried out at Mishra’s homes in Kolkata.

Incidentally, the CBI has arrested the alleged kingpin - a resident of Bengal - and BSF officials in-connection with the cattle smuggling racket.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 31, 2020
West Bengal
CBI
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.