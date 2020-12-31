Cattle smuggling case: CBI searches across multiple locations in West Bengal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Thursday, carried out searches across multiple locations in West Bengal, including the premises of a Trinamool Congress leader, in connection with a cattle smuggling case.

The Trinamool leader, Vinay Mishra, is said to be close to Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek. Mishra is currently “absconding”.

This is the first time a Trinamool Congress leader’s name has come up during the ongoing investigation into the cattle smuggling case.

Cattle smuggling is quite rampant along the India - Bangladesh border and takes place primarily through some of the border districts of West Bengal, Assam and so on.

The agency has also issued a lookout notice against Mishra to prevent him from leaving the country.

According to officials, search operations were carried out at Mishra’s homes in Kolkata.

Incidentally, the CBI has arrested the alleged kingpin - a resident of Bengal - and BSF officials in-connection with the cattle smuggling racket.