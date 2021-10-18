CCI approves acquisition of worldwide healthcare BPO services of Hinduja Global Solutions by Betaine BV

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of the worldwide healthcare BPO services of Hinduja Global Solutions(HGS) by Betaine BV.

The combination pertains to the proposed acquisition of worldwide healthcare business process outsourcing (BPO) services of HGS along with certain assets, contracts and employees by Betaine BV (Betaine).

Betaine has been recently incorporated in the Netherlands for the purposes of the proposed transaction, and is an entity, which is ultimately owned and controlled by funds comprising The Baring Private Equity Asia Fund VIII which is a fund affiliated with Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA), an official release said.

Betaine is currently not engaged in any business activity (directly or indirectly) in India. BPEA is an international private equity firm with a focus on private equity investments in Asia.

BPEA and its affiliates currently hold investments in various entities that are engaged in the provision of Information Technology (IT) and IT enabled services (ITeS) in India, including in the provision of BPO services, the release added.

HGS is engaged in the provision of IT and ITeS services, and caters to customers across the globe.

The services that it offers include BPO services, which cover marketing and digital enablement services and consumer interaction services.

The target business essentially comprises the BPO services offered by HGS and caters primarily to the customers within the healthcare segment.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of Global Content Alpha Partners Holdco (GCAPH) by Starnmeer BV (Starnmeer) under competition law.

Starnmeer, a recently incorporated entity, is ultimately owned and controlled by funds comprising the Baring Asia Private Equity Fund VII, a fund affiliated with Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA).

GCAPH is engaged in the provision of services within the IT & ITeS sector (more specifically Business Process Outsourcing services) and caters to customers that are engaged in the communications, media, and services sector and the education sector.

In India, GCAPH is present through its subsidiaries namely, LearningMate Solutions, SPI Technologies India, Scope e-Knowledge Center, and Scientific Publishing Services, the release added.