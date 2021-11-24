Centre and State food ministers to plan for community kitchens

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
The Centre on Thursday will discuss with State Food Ministers to start a community kitchen for the poor and creation of a “food grid” after the Supreme Court’s suggestion to chalk out a uniform scheme across the country.
Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal will chair the meeting to discuss the issue of community kitchen and other issues, an official statement said. ‘One Nation One Ration Card’, Aadhaar-seeding of ration cards and biometric authentication of transactions in fair price shops are also likely to be discussed.
Also read: Implement 'one nation, one ration card scheme' by July 31: Apex court to States
Considering the urgency of the issue, Union Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey last week discussed with Chief Secretaries and Food Secretaries of States on the model community kitchen scheme. There are some States like Tamil Nadu and Odisha which have set up community kitchens and provide cooked meals at very low prices.
The Supreme Court on November 16 had questioned the Centre’s commitment to run community kitchens to stave off hunger across the country, saying the first job of a welfare State was to ensure that people did not starve to death. Hearing a writ petition filed jointly by activists Anun Dhawan, Ishann Dhawan and Kunjana Singh that prayed for setting up community kitchens and establishment of a national food grid, the apex court asked the government to hold a meeting and frame the policy in three weeks.
The petition quoting the Food and Agriculture Report 2018, has stated that India houses 195.9 million of the 821 million undernourished people of the world, accounting for approximately 24 per cent of the world’s hungry.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the Poshan Abhiyaan on Wednesday with secretaries of related ministries. He said that Poshan Abhiyan should be implemented in mission mode in each State. He also talked about participation of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and other local organisations in promoting awareness on children’s health and nutrition at grassroot level, which will help in improving the reach and uptake of the Abhiyaan, aimed at curbing malnutrition.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...