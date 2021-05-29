Centre recall of Bengal Chief Secretary: It’s “political vendetta,” says Mamata Banerjee

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that the central government’s decision to place the services of State Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay with the Government of India was a “political vendetta”.
The centre had, on Friday, asked Bengal to send Bandyopadhyay to the Department of Personnel and Training’s office in Delhi by May 31. The development came hours after Banerjee allegedly skipped a meeting with the Prime Minister to assess the impact of Cyclone Yaas, and instead handed over to him a report in a quick interaction.
It is to be noted that Bandyopadhyay, who was set to retire on May 31, was given a three-month extension at the behest of the state government.
“I wrote a letter on May 10 requesting for a three months’ extension for the Chief Secretary keeping in view the pandemic situation and the possible disruption likely to be caused by the Cyclone Yaas so that he can pay attention to reconstruction work and I got a reply on May 24 sanctioning the same. It was shocking to receive a letter from the government of India requisitioning his service,” she said in a virtual press conference from Nabanna, the state secretariat, on Saturday.
Calling this an unprecedented move, she said, one would not have heard of any such forced deputation of a State Chief Secretary since independence.
“We went there only to pay our respect to the PM and submit the cyclone report and then we had to go to Digha so we sought his permission to leave, now what is our fault?” she asked.
Urging the government to withdraw the letter, she said, “Do not come down with political vendetta against the Chief Secretary. Allow him to work for Covid and cyclone, please withdraw the letter.”
According to her, the move is not only going to disturb her Secretariat but is also very humiliating for all the Chief Secretaries as they are all very shocked for such unconstitutional, illegal and one-sided decision.
Alleging that the central government’s behaviour was mainly because of the Trinamool Congress’ “landslide victory” in Bengal, she said, they should accept people’s mandate and should not bulldoze the federal structure.
“You are not able to digest the defeat, and that is why you are going in for such confrontations all the time,” she argued.
The lockdown like strict restrictions enforced in the State is yielding results as the daily positivity ratio has declined to around 18-19 per cent from the earlier 33 per cent.
She further expressed confidence that things could be brought down to manageable levels if all protocols were followed properly for the next 15 days. The average death rate during the second wave in the State is close to 0.36 per cent, much lower than around 1.67 per cent during the first wave, she added.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
Combining sustainable foraging with socially distant travel is a great way of exploring the world in the ‘new ...
It’s the birth anniversary of English philosopher and writer Gilbert Keith Chesterton, who created the ...
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
With laughter, tears and nostalgia, ‘Friends: The Reunion’ works as a balm in these pandemic-ravaged times
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...