Centre seeks transfer of pleas challenging CAA in various HC to Supreme Court

The Centre on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking a transfer of all petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) pending before different High Courts to the top court.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said it will hear the transfer petition of the Centre on January 10.

The bench, which also comprises of Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant, said, “We are of the prima facie view that High Courts should hear the petitions challenging CAA, and in case there is a conflict then we may look into it.”

Solicitor General G Mehta, appearing for the Centre said that there will be a problem as different High Courts may take conflicting views, and lawyers will be moving to different states to attend the proceedings. The Supreme Court said that lawyers moving to different states for attending hearing in CAA matters is not its priority.

Mehta informed the top court that a petition will be coming before the Karnataka High Court on Thursday. The top court said it will hear the transfer petition on Friday.