Centre should be blamed for farmers violence: NCP chief

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday blamed the central government for the violence in Delhi. He said that the Centre has failed in its duty to maintain law and order.

Pawar’s remarks came after a group of farmers did not follow the proposed route of tractor rally and clashes with the police in many areas of Delhi.

Addressing the media persons, Pawar said that the protesting farmers were not taken seriously. The central government should not discredit the Punjabis who are mainly involved in this movement, they should be treated with understanding. The Modi government should not sin destabilizing Punjab again.

The former Union Agriculture Minister pointed out that for the last 50 to 60 days, farmers in Punjab have taken a stand on these laws and agitated very peacefully. Showing such kind of patience is unprecedented. The Central Government did not want to give up its stand, therefore all the discussions failed.

He said that as the peaceful protesters have taken to the streets, the Center needed to look at them sensibly and responsibly. Oppressive conditions were imposed on the farmers attending this mass movement. The political scene is not healthy, and it should not be ignored. The Central Government can still show wisdom, abandon extreme positions and continue with the talks, he said.

Meanwhile, the farmers protest against the new farm laws brought by the Modi Government ended peacefully at Azad maidan in Mumbai on Tuesday evening with the hoisting of the national flag.

Convenor of the Samyukt Shetkari Kamgar Morcha (SSKM), Ajit Navale said that the Mumbai protesters have sent a message to the agitating farmers in Delhi are firmly behind them and will not give up the fight until the farm laws are withdrawn. The agitation will continue until the laws are not withdrawn, he said.

SSKM was the main organizer of the farmers’ agitation in Mumbai.

On Sunday about 17,000 framers from all the districts had reached the Azad maidan ground in Mumbai for participating in a protest against the farm bills. On Monday a protest march was taken towards the Raj Bhavan, which is the official residence of Maharashtra’s governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. But the march had to be terminated midway as Koshyari was not present in Mumbai.