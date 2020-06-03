Centre to conduct skill-mapping of citizens returning from overseas

The Centre has launched a skill-mapping exercise — SWADES (Skilled Workers Arrival Database for Employment Support) — on overseas returning citizens under the Vande Bharat Mission.

The collected information will be shared with companies for suitable placement opportunities in India.

This is a joint initiative of the Ministries of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Civil Aviation and External Affairs that aims to create a database of qualified citizens based on their skill sets and experience to tap into and fulfil demand of Indian and foreign companies.

“These are testing times and it is crucial that the entire country comes together and supports the Centre in its efforts to address the challenges posed by the economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. We are pleased to partner with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of External Affairs to conduct this skill-mapping of overseas returning citizens under the Vande Bharat Mission,” said Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of Skill Development and Entreprenuership.

The returning citizens are required to fill up an online SWADES Skills Card. MSDE’s implementation arm, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), is supporting the the project.

Reverse migration

“When we started Vande Bharat Mission, we observed that a lot of our overseas workers returning to India due to job losses, possess international skill sets and experience which can be of great value for domestic and international markets. We reached out to the MSDE to create an online portal for creating a database of these workers. To ensure dissemination of information on SWADES Skill Card, in-flight announcements are being made by Air India and Air Indian Express that are operating flights under the Vande Bharat Mission,” said Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Civil Aviation.

According to data, the most number of citizens are returning from the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. As per the skill-mapping, these citizens were primarily employed in sectors such as oil and gas, construction, tourism and hospitality, automotive and aviation.

It further suggests that the States which have shown highest returning labour are Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana.