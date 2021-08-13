Chennai, Kochi rounds of Cerebration Business Quiz kicks off on Saturday

The 18th edition BusinessLine’ s Cerebration 2021, one of India’s premier corporate quiz championships has received an overwhelming response with more than 6,000 candidates taking the initial test to qualify for the regional rounds.

The quiz, in virtual format this year, will kickstart its regional rounds with Chennai and Kochi on Saturday.

As many as 937 candidates from corporate sector, management students and others took the qualifying test in Chennai, Of this, six top performers who qualified for the regional quizzing round are: Jayakanthan R (TCS); Jaanu Surendran (Tenantcube); Anjana Jayalakshmi KR (Marketing Consultant); Ramesh Natarajan (Freshworks); Pranav Hari (IIT Madras) and Srivathsavan Sridhar (Servion Global Solutions).

Kochi saw close to 400 quiz aficionados taking the qualifying test. The top six who made it for the regional quizzing round are: Jameer KB (Q Collective Knowledge Solutions); Siddharth Rout (Kantar analytics); Anand Kumar (SAIL DSP); Jis John Sebastian (Advocate); Sharat Chandar M (Optisol Business Solutions); Amrut Abraham (The Federal Bank).

The winner of the Chennai & Kochi regional rounds will qualify for the grand finale on August 28th. Prize money worth ₹1.5 lakh. (First Prize ₹75,000, 2nd Prize ₹50,000, 3rd Prize ₹25,000) are up for grabs. Union Bank of India is the title sponsor for the event which is powered by CFA Institute in association with ManageEngine.

Quiz enthusiasts can login to witness the top six in Chennai and Kochi battle it out for a place in the final by registering at https://bit.ly/BLQUIZ21 or scanning the QR Code.