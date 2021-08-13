Chennai, Kochi rounds of Cerebration Business Quiz kicks off on Saturday

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
The 18th edition BusinessLine’ s Cerebration 2021, one of India’s premier corporate quiz championships has received an overwhelming response with more than 6,000 candidates taking the initial test to qualify for the regional rounds.
The quiz, in virtual format this year, will kickstart its regional rounds with Chennai and Kochi on Saturday.
As many as 937 candidates from corporate sector, management students and others took the qualifying test in Chennai, Of this, six top performers who qualified for the regional quizzing round are: Jayakanthan R (TCS); Jaanu Surendran (Tenantcube); Anjana Jayalakshmi KR (Marketing Consultant); Ramesh Natarajan (Freshworks); Pranav Hari (IIT Madras) and Srivathsavan Sridhar (Servion Global Solutions).
Kochi saw close to 400 quiz aficionados taking the qualifying test. The top six who made it for the regional quizzing round are: Jameer KB (Q Collective Knowledge Solutions); Siddharth Rout (Kantar analytics); Anand Kumar (SAIL DSP); Jis John Sebastian (Advocate); Sharat Chandar M (Optisol Business Solutions); Amrut Abraham (The Federal Bank).
The winner of the Chennai & Kochi regional rounds will qualify for the grand finale on August 28th. Prize money worth ₹1.5 lakh. (First Prize ₹75,000, 2nd Prize ₹50,000, 3rd Prize ₹25,000) are up for grabs. Union Bank of India is the title sponsor for the event which is powered by CFA Institute in association with ManageEngine.
Quiz enthusiasts can login to witness the top six in Chennai and Kochi battle it out for a place in the final by registering at https://bit.ly/BLQUIZ21 or scanning the QR Code.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The cliched but persuasive way in which politicians use language
Anindita Ghose’s debut novel is a visceral account of loss and emerging anew from it
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...