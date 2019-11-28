Chandrababu Naidu visits Amaravati foundation site

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday visited the foundation site for Amaravati. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hundreds of farmers who parted the land had congregated.

Stones were pelted on Naidu's convoy here while embarked on a tour to capital region along with party leaders. The incident occurred shortly after Naidu began his tour from his river side home in Undavalli.

The foundation stone for the new capital was laid on October 22, 2015.

A group of over fifty people threw stones and footwear on the bus in which Naidu was travelling and few window panes were cracked. A slipper almost hit a senior TDP leader.

The police had dispersed the protesters and controlled the situation.

In one of the villages - Venkatayapalem - some TDP and YSRCP supporters had almost entered into a clash when the police objected entry of convoy. The police said that the permission of entry was given only to Uddandarayapalem.

Later at Uddandarayapalem, where the Prime Minister Narendea Modi laid foudation for Amaravati and visited the small showcase facility with plans, Naidu, as a symbolic gesture, broke a coconut.

Naidu's son Nara Lokesh said most of the farmers came to greet the TDP Chief.

During the Naidu regime about 34,000 acres was pooled in through land pooling for the construction of the capital city of Amaravati. However after the new Government under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assumed office, the work on the capital has slowed down.

The Jagan government has set up a committee to look into comprehensive development of the State including Amaravati.